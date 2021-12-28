Boys Basketball
MANCHESTER ESSEX 45, HAMILTON-WENHAM 42
The Hornets bounced back from Monday’s loss to Gloucester and move to 4-5 on the season with the win over their Cape Ann League rival in the BankGloucester Holiday Tournament Consolation Game.
It was a back and forth game all night with both teams holding leads for solid stretches of play and both teams coming back from deficits. In the end, the Hornets outlasted the Generals with a strong fourth quarter after the teams were tied, 33-33 after three.
Cade Furse and Brennan Twombly led the way for the Hornets with 14 points each. Twombly also added nine rebounds. Ed Chareas had nine rebounds and played well defensively.
The Hornets are back in CAL action on Tuesday at Pentucket (6:30 p.m.).
Boys Hockey
HAMILTON-WENHAM 5, ROCKPORT 2 ROCKPORT 10, LYNN 1
The Vikings (2-4) competed in the Lynn Holiday Tournament at Connery Rink, falling to Hamilton-Wenham in the opening round and pounding Lynn in the consolation round.
Derek Budrow and Quinn Brady had the goals against Hamilton-Wenham with Andrew Amigo, Dougie Pratt and Michael Murphy notching assists.
T.J. Brunner led the way against Lynn with a hat trick. Gio Recupero scored twice, Michael DeOreo, Aiden Arnold and Budrow had a goal and an assist each while Benji DiFluri and Finn Lawler had two assists each. Michael Nocella, Hayden Brady, Quinn Brady and Amigo all had an assist.
Rockport returns to action next Wednesday at Pentucket (5 p.m.).