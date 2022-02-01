Boys Basketball
MANCHESTER ESSEX 80, SAUGUS 71
The Hornets move to 11-1 with Monday’s win at home, their seventh victory in a row.
Cade Furse led the offense with 23 points but the Hornets spread the ball around on Monday with three other players in double figures. Brennan Twombly scored 19, Patrick Cronin 15 and A.J. Pallazola 10.
Manchester Essex returns to the floor on Friday at Hamilton-Wenham (6:30 p.m.).
girls Basketball
AUSTIN PREP 63,
MANCHESTER ESSEX 53
The Hornets hung tough but drop to 2-10 with Monday’s loss at home.
Mercedes O’Neil led the way for Manchester Essex with 15 points, Parker Brooks had 12 and Emma Fitzgerald 11.
The team is back in action on Friday at home against Hamilton-Wenham (6:30 p.m.).