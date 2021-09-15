Cross Country
MANCHESTER ESSEX 19 GEORGETOWN 44 (BOYS)
The Hornets opened up the season with a dominant win. Manchester Essex had seven of the top eight finishers with Finn O’Hara placing first with a time of 18:00. Charlie Lations finished third, Colin Harrison fourth, Max Kirk fifth, Brian Rosen sixth, Nate Gardner seventh and Logan Cooper eighth.
MANCHESTER ESSEX WINS VIA FORFEIT (GIRLS)
Manchester Essex took the win as Georgetown only had three runners.
Jane Whitten turned in a first place finish with Lassen Ando, Sabine Cooper and Lily Pilaud finishing in the next three spots respectively.
The Hornets boys and girls take on Hamilton Wenham Generals on Wednesday at Patton Park (3:30 p.m.).
Golf
AMESBURY 103 MANCHESTER ESSEX 88
The Hornets dropped Tuesday’s road match to fall to 0-4 on the season.
Sam Athanas led the way for the Hornets with 29 points. The team is back in action on Thursday at home against Rockport (3:30 p.m.).
Boys Soccer
MANCHESTER ESSEX 3 PENTUCKET 2
The Hornets (2-2) exploded for three first half goals and held off a late Pentucket charge for a big CAL crossover win.
Naderson Curtis led the offense with two goals an an assist, the goals coming on a penalty kick and a long through ball. He also assisted on Beren Scmidt’s first half goal.
Manchester Essex hosts Newburyport on Monday (4 p.m.).
LYNNFIELD 4 ROCKPORT 0
The Vikings fell to a tough Pioneers squad on the road Wednesday. Sam Finer played well in goal under constant pressure from the Lynnfield attack.
Rockport hosts Gloucester on Saturday (3 p.m.).