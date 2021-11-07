Field Hockey
MANCHESTER ESSEX 5 FRANKLIN COUNTRY 0
The No. 2 Hornets (14-4-1) took care of business in the opening round of the Division 4 State Tournament. Paige Garlitz had a shutout in goal.
Manchester Essex returns to action on Wednesday at home against No. 15 Frontier Regional in the Second Round of the Division 4 State Tournament (4 p.m.).
OAKMONT 3 GLOUCESTER 0
The No. 18 Fishermen finish at 7-11-1 after the loss on the road to No. 15 Oakmont. Gloucester fell behind 1-0 early but Oakmont pulled away with two third quarter goals.
Girls Soccer
DOUGLAS 3 ROCKPORT 0
No. 24 Rockport battled the No. 9 seed on the road but could not come away with an upset in the Division 5 Round of 32. The Vikings finish at 5-12-1 after winning the first tournament game in program history last week in the Division 5 Preliminary Round.
POPE FRANCIS 2 MANCHESTER ESSEX 0
The 19th-seeded Hornets (2-16-1) dropped Sunday’s road game in the Division 4 First Round. Sarah Baker had seven saves in goal while playing the position for the first time this season due to injury.
Boys Soccer
AMESBURY 2 MANCHESTER ESSEX 0
No. 12 Manchester Essex (11-6-1) was upset at home on Saturday by No. 21 Amesbury. The Indians win the season series between the two CAL rivals after the two squads split a pair of regular season games.
Cross Country
GLOUCESTER AT MOONEY INVITATIONAL
The Gloucester cross country team competed at the state level over the weekend at the Frank Moody invitational and had several standout individual performances.
In the Junior/Senior 5k race Nick Poulin placed fourth (16:21). In the Sophomore 5k race Colby Rochford was 5th (17:43) on the boys side and Faith Castellucci 16th in the girls race (22:18). In the Freshman 3k race Clara Emerson finished fourth (12:19) and Skye Berry was 19th (13:00).