Field Hockey
MANCHESTER ESSEX 11 ROCKPORT 0
The Hornets (4-2) picked up their third straight win, scoring seven times in the first half and built an 11-0 lead after three.
Manchester Essex got a hat trick from Torrin Lee Kirk. Caelie Patrick scored twice with Ava Grace Magnuson, Ella Chafe, Amy Vytopilova, Elsa Wood, Hadley Levendusky and Juliana Saunders.
Rockport goalie Cailtin Moran played well under constant pressure, recording 27 saves. Sydney Bouchie played well in the midfield.
Golf
ROCKPORT 152 NEWBURYPORT 119
The Vikings (4-4) had a big day at Rockport Golf Club, handing the defending CAL Kinney champion Clippers their first loss of the season.
{span style=”font-size: 12px;”}Will Cahill led the way for Rockport with 34 points, Jack Cahill had 32, Bowen Slingluff 30 and Jay Jarrett 20.{/span}
The 152 points were the highest from a Rockport team in over a decade.
Boys Soccer
PEABODY 2 GLOUCESTER 1
The Tanners handed the Fishermen (3-1) their first loss of the season on Thursday in Peabody.
Gino Tripoli had the Gloucester goal on a breakaway and both teams had chances to score more but could not capitalize on their chances. Jack Patten and Danny Hafey had big games on defense for Gloucester and Max Sperry played well in goal.
Girls Soccer
PEABODY 3 GLOUCESTER 0
Gloucester (1-4-1) played well against a NEC North power as the game was scoreless at halftime.
Morgan Pennimpede and Skye Ciolino played well on defense for Gloucester.