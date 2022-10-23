Football
LOWELL CATHOLIC 28, MANCHESTER ESSEX 12
The Hornets drop to 4-3 with their third straight loss in a hard fought game on the road Saturday night. Manchester Essex opened up a 12-0 lead in the first half but Lowell Catholic (7-0) finished the game with 28 unanswered points.
Quarterback Brennan Twombly had a three-yard touchdown run and then hit Danny Wood for a 13-yard score to give them a 12-0 lead.
Lowell Catholic, who entered the game as the No. 2 ranked team in Division 8 with Manchester Essex ranked No. 3, cut the deficit to 12-6 by halftime and went into the fourth quarter tied 12-12. Lowell Catholic controlled the fourth and scored twice to earn the win.
Manchester Essex will be looking to end the regular season on a high note Friday night when Lynn Tech visits Hyland Field (7 p.m.).
Boys Soccer
ROCKPORT 4, SALEM ACADEMY 0
The Vikings jump back to over .500 at 7-6-2 on the season with Saturday’s win at Ryan Curley Field over a fellow Division 5 opponent.
Ed Merz scored twice to pace the Rockport attack. Owen Aiello and Charlie Donato also found the back of the net in the win. The team travels to Ipswich on Tuesday (4 p.m.).
MANCHESTER ESSEX 3, HAMILTON-WENHAM 3
The Hornets move to 6-8-2 with Sunday’s draw on the road. Manchester Essex trailed by two goals at the half but battled back for the draw.
The team is back in action on Tuesday at home against Georgetown (7 p.m.).
Girls Soccer
GLOUCESTER 4, WINTHROP 4
The Fishermen move to 4-9-2 with Thursday night’s draw at Newell Stadium.
Taiya Mano scored twice to lead the way, Annika Nyborg and Skye Ciolino also found the back of the net. The team returns to action on Tuesday at home in a game against Triton (4 p.m.).