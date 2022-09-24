Football
MANCHESTER ESSEX 34 GREATER LOWELL 7
The Hornets exploded for 28 points in the fourth quarter, breaking open a close game late to move to 3-0 on the season. Manchester Essex led 6-0 after three quarters of play and it was a 14-7 game in the middle of the final frame before three touchdowns put the game away.
Running back Stephen Maritn led the way for Manchester Essex with 142 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Brennan Twombly tossed a pair of touchdown passes to Henry Otterbein and Danny Wood and rushed in another on his own. The Hornets defense was outstanding again, forcing five turnovers with Twombly, Otterbein and James Colbert intercepting passes and Cian Brennock and Ben Hurd recovering fumbles.
The Hornets are back home at Hyland Field on Friday against Essex Tech (6:30 p.m.).
Boys Soccer
GLOUCESTER 6, PENTUCKET 0
The Fishermen move to 7-1 with a shutout win at home on Friday.
Gino Tripoli had two goals and two assists to lead Gloucester while Geremy Palacios had two goals and an assist. Kayky Barbosa and Cole Ciolino had a goal with Stefano Numerosi and Gunner Alves combining for the shutout in goal.
The Fishermen travel to Malden on Monday (4:15 p.m.)
ROCKPORT 2, MANCHESTER ESSEX 2
The Vikings and Hornets (2-3-1) battled to a draw on Friday night at Ryan Curley Field.
Ed Merz scored both Rockport goals while Sam Bothwell did the scoring for Manchester Essex. Tim Patrick, Owen Aiello and Riley Blanchard played well offensively for Rockport with Michael Murphy leading the defense.
The Hornets are back in action on Tuesday at Georgetown (3:45 p.m.).
Field Hockey
GLOUCESTER 3, BEVERLY 1
The Fishermen move to 7-1 with their second win over a strong NEC opponent in as many days.
Ella Costa scored twice to lead the Gloucester offense, her second coming on a penalty stroke. Anna Cinelli had a goal, Siri Hale and Lily Pregent each had an assist.
Gloucester travels to Danvers on Tuesday (5:30 p.m.).
IPSWICH 4 ROCKPORT 0
The Vikings (1-7) held their own against one of the top programs in the CAL Baker Division but could not match the Tigers' firepower.
Sydney Bouchie, Amelia Lucas and Addie Gardner played well in the midfield while Ceci Chadbourne and Julia Sekercan also played well.
Rockport hosts Northeast Tech on Wednesday (4:15 p.m.).
Girls Soccer
IPSWICH 3 ROCKPORT 0
The Vikings (1-6) fell to the Tigers at home on Saturday. The team returns to action on Monday at Salem Academy (5 p.m.).