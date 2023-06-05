Girls Lacrosse
MANCHESTER ESSEX 13, STONEHAM 1
No. 5 Manchester Essex (12-7) rolled past the No. 28 seed on Monday at Hyland Field.
Hornets goals came from Hadley Levendusky, Sylvie McCavanagh, Paige Garlitz and Mechi O'Neil.
Manchester Essex is back in action on Wednesday night against No. 12 Tahanto (15-2) in the Div. 4 Round of 16 at Hyland Field (6:30 p.m.).
Baseball
SEEKONK 8, MANCHESTER ESSEX 0
The 30th-seeded Hornets (7-14) finish up their season with a Round of 32 loss on the road to the No. 3 seed in a rematch of last year's Division 4 State Finals.
Softball
CLINTON 13, MANCHESTER ESSEX 0
No. 30 Manchester Essex (8-13) ran into one of the division's elite on the road Monday in the Division 4 Round of 32.