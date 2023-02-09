Girls Basketball
MANCHESTER ESSEX 57, SWAMPSCOTT 30
The Hornets rolled to a win on the road Wednesday, moving to 12-5 on the year.
Kendall Newton led the way with 13 points, MacKay Brooks had nine and Lily Oliver seven.
Manchester Essex travels to Hamilton-Wenham on Friday (6:30 p.m.).
MATIGNON 34, ROCKPORT 33
The Vikings (6-11) dropped a heart-breaker with Matignon scoring the winning basket with under three seconds to go.
Ava MacDowell led the way offensively with eight points, Gabby Lucido and Anita Magee had six points each.
Rockport travels to Whittier Tech on Friday (5:30 p.m.).
Boys Hockey
ROCKPORT 3, HAMILTON-WENHAM 3
The Vikings (6-10-1) battled back from a 3-0 deficit to earn the point in Wednesday's game at the Talbot Rink.
Jack Guelli, Dougie Pratt and Nick Nocella were the Rockport goal scorers. The team is back in action on Saturday at Lynnfield (12 p.m.).