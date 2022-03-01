Girls Basketball
MANCHESTER ESSEX 63,
IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY 22 The Manchester Essex girls basketball team defended its home floor on Tuesday with a dominant, 63-22 win over Immaculate Heart of Mary in the Division 4 Preliminary Round.
The Hornets (6-15) entered the game with fewer than half the number of wins of Immaculate Heart, which falls to 11-2 with the loss, but scored nearly triple the amount of points in an opening round shellacking.
“It was a good win,” Manchester Essex head coach Lauren Dubois said. “We got almost everyone on the scoreboard and we were able to roll after a slow start so it was a good night for us.”
The Hornets, the No. 28 seed in the division, started off slowly, taking a 7-4 lead out of the opening frame, but exploded for a 30-7 advantage in the second quarter to take a resounding 37-11 lead at the break. Manchester Essex continued to dominate from there, taking a 54-17 lead into the fourth and cruising to the win with backups playing in the final eight minutes.
Emma Fitzgerald led the way for Manchester Essex with 15 points. Parker Brooks also scored in double-figures with 10, Kendall Newton had eight and Phileine DeWidt had six.
The Hornets return to action on Friday in the Division 4 First Round at No. 5 Tyngsborough (13-6) for a 6:30 p.m. tipoff.
QUABOAG 45, ROCKPORT 25 The Vikings (10-11) were eliminated in the Division 5 Preliminary Round on the road Tuesday. The Vikings hung tough early, but Quaboag broke open a comfortable lead in the second quarter and extended it the rest of the way.
Tuesday’s game finishes off the high school basketball career for Kylie Schrock, who led the Vikings in scoring on Tuesday and finishes up her career with over 1,500 points.