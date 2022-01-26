Girls Basketball
MANCHESTER ESSEX 40 SWAMPSCOTT 39
The Hornets turned in a strong effort for a big non-league win at home on Wednesday, moving to 2-8 on the season.
Manchester Essex got a spread out scoring effort in the win with Parker Brooks leading the way with 12 points. Calista Lai had 10, Emma Fitzgerald seven and Mercedes O’Neil had six. Fitzgerald also had a 19 point effort in Tuesday night’s loss at North Reading.
Manchester Essex is back in action on Friday with a tough non-league test against Bedford at MERHS (6:30 p.m.).