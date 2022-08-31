Golf
MANCHESTER ESSEX 93 AMESBURY 61
The Hornets move to 1-1 on the season with Tuesday's win at Essex County Club.
Lily Brigham led Manchester Essex with 20 points. The team is back in action on Thursday at Ipswich (3:30 p.m.).
TRITON 137 ROCKPORT 126
HAMILTON-WENHEM 135 ROCKPORT 130
The Vikings fall to 0-2 with losses on Tuesday and Wednesday but put up a strong score against two of the better programs in the Cape Ann League.
Alex Kesterson and Trevor D'Annolfo led the way for Rockport in Tuesday's opener against Triton with 25 points each. Sam Kesterson led Rockport and all scorers in Wednesday's match at Rockport Golf Club with 30 points. Brooks Slingluff had 26 and Alex Kesterson 23.
The Vikings return to action on Tuesday at Manchester Essex (3:30 p.m.).