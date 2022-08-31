Golf
MANCHESTER ESSEX 93, AMESBURY 61
The Hornets improve to 1-1 with Wednesday’s win at Essex County Club. Lily Brigham led the way for Manchester Essex with 20 points.
The Hornets are right back in action on Thursday at Ipswich (3:30 p.m.).
TRITON 137, ROCKPORT 126
HAMILTON-WENHAM 135,
ROCKPORT 130
The Vikings fall to 0-2 with losses on Tuesday and Wednesday but turned in strong scores in both matches against two of the better Cape Ann League programs.
Alex Kesterson and Trevor D’Annolfo led the way in Tuesday’s match at Triton with 25 points each.
Sam Kesterson led Rockport and all scorers in Wednesday’s season opener at Rockport Golf Club. Brooks Slingluff had 26 and Alex Kesterson 23.
The Vikings travel to Manchester Essex on Tuesday for a match starting at 3:30 p.m.