Softball
MANCHESTER ESSEX 10, ROCKPORT 5
The Hornets (4-5) won the battle of Cape Ann on Wednesday at Rockport (2-7).
Alexandra Johnson had three hits and scored twice for the Vikings while Sydney Bouchie had two hits and both Amelia Lucas and Lily Christopher drove in a run. Karlee Lorden had a hit and played well in the field at shortstop.
Rockport hosts Lynnfield on Friday (4 p.m.) while Manchester Essex hosts Triton on Friday (3:45 p.m.).
Boys Tennis
MARBLEHEAD 4, GLOUCESTER 1
The Fishermen drop to 8-3 with Wednesday’s road loss to the top team in the NEC.
Drew White and Cole Ciolino picked up the Gloucester win at No. 2 doubles while the No. 1 doubles tandem of Domenic Paone and Cam Widtfeldt.
Gloucester is off until next Wednesday at North Andover (4:30 p.m.).
AMESBURY 4, ROCKPORT 1
The Vikings move to 3-4 with Wednesday’s home victory.
Rockport wins came from Alex Norris at No. 2 singles, Cash Eck at No. 3 singles and both doubles tandems. Eli Tranos performed well in his debut at No. 1 singles, dropping a three-set thriller.
The Vikings host Hamilton-Wenham on Thursday (3:30 p.m.).
MANCHESTER ESSEX 5, IPSWICH 0
The Hornets improve to 6-4 with Wednesday’s shutout win.
Victories came from Jack Cummins at No. 1 singles (6-3, 6-1), Charlie Virden at No. 2 singles (6-3, 6-0), Finn Straub at No. 3 singles (6-2, 6-3), Jan Vytopil and Alexander Breuker at No. 1 doubles (6-3, 6-2) and Finn Birkeland and Jack Lawler at No. 2 doubles (6-4, 6-1).
The team travels to Pentucket on Friday (3:30 p.m.).
Girls Tennis
MANCHESTER ESSEX 5, IPSWICH 0
The Hornets improve to 6-3 with Wednesday’s shutout win.
Victories came from Vanessa Gregory at No. 1 singles (6-2, 6-2), Calista Lai at No. 2 singles (6-4, 6-2), Grayson Crocker at No. 3 singles (6-1, 6-0), Emery Weber-Provost and Sophie Zalosh at No. 1 doubles (7-6, 6-7, 7-6) and Sienna Crocker and Grace Scarbrough at No. 2 doubles (7-5, 6-2).
Manchester Essex travels to Marblehead on Thursday (4:30 p.m.).
AMESBURY 4, ROCKPORT 1
The Vikings (2-7) played competitively but dropped their match on the road Wednesday.
Francesca Twombly won at No. 1 singles (6-4, 6-3). The team hosts Triton on Friday (3:30 p.m.).