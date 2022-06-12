Boys Tennis
MANCHESTER ESSEX 4 BROMFIELD 1
The No. 3 Hornets move to 17-3 with the win over No. 14 Bromfield in a match that was a lot closer than the final score indicates.
Manchester Essex clinched the win in a second-set tie-breaker from the No. 1 doubles tandem of Charlie Virden and Owen Bappe, who won 6-2, 7-6 (7-4). No. 2 singles was the match of the day as Roemer DeWidt won for the Hornets in a third set tie breaker, 6-1, 2-6, 7-6 (7-4) after trailing 2-5 in the third set.
Jack Cummins cruised at No. 1 singles (6-1, 6-0) as did the No. 2 doubles tandem of Beren Schmidt and Nick MacFarland (6-1, 6-0).
The Hornets are back in action on Monday in the Division 3 Quarterfinals against No. 6 Cohasset at Endicott College (4 p.m.).
Girls Lacrosse
MANCHESTER ESSEX 13 NIPMUC 0
The top-seeded Hornets move to 17-2 with the dominant win over No. 16 Nipmuc in the Division 4 Second Round.
Manchester Essex has now outscored its opponents 26-2 in a pair of postseason games. The Hornets advance to the Division 4 Quarterfinals where they will host No. 9 Mount Greylock (date and time TBA).
Girls Tennis
MANCHESTER ESSEX 3 LYNNFIELD 2
The No. 6 Hornets (14-7) move to the Division 4 Semifinals with the win over No. 3 Lynnfield. Manchester Essex has now beaten Lynnfield in both of its matches against its Cape Ann League rival this spring.
The Hornets will now take on the winner of Monday's Quarterfinal between No. 2 Wareham and No. 7 Cohasset. The date, time and location of the semifinal contest are still to be determined as the State Tournaments move to neutral sites in the Semifinal Round.
Boys Lacrosse
WAHCONAH 18 MANCHESTER ESSEX 5
The No. 19 Hornets finish up the season at 8-11 after Saturday's loss in Western Mass to No. 3 Wahconah.