Boys Basketball
MANCHESTER ESSEX 71, IPSWICH 51
The Hornets made history in Thursday’s road win, finishing up their Cape Ann League schedule at 15-0, going unbeaten in the league for the first time in program history.
Cade Furse once again led the offense with 25 points.
“The boys worked tremendously hard all offseason and all regular season,” head coach Tim St. Laurent said. “They are family. I have been coaching in the league for over 15 years and there are very few teams that go undefeated in this league. They are a special group of boys.”
Manchester Essex moves to 17-2 and has one regular season game remaining on Wednesday at defending Div. 4 state champ Randolph (6 p.m.).
ROCKPORT 66, AMESUBRY 56
The Vikings finish up the regular season at 6-14, winning two of their final three league games to finish up the season on a high note.
Josiah Whitley led the offense with 20 points, Brooks Slingluff had 15 while Chase Wheat and Brady Murray had eight points each and Patrick Reardon played well on the glass.
The Vikings will be looking to build off of the late season momentum next winter, when their entire lineup returns to the fold.