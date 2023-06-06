Boys Tennis
MANCHESTER ESSEX 4, MONMOY 1
It was a tight battle in the Round of 16 on Tuesday at the Manchester Athletic Club with the No. 8 Hornets getting past No. 9 Monmoy.
Manchester Essex wins came from Jack Cummins in a hard fought No. 1 singles match, 6-4, 6-3, Charlie Virden in another highly competitive match at No. 2 singles (6-2, 6-3), the No. 1 doubles tandem of Charlie Langendorf and Alexander Breuker (6-1, 6-2) and the No. 2 doubles team of Finn Birkeland and Jack Lawler (6-0, 6-0).
The Hornets (14-7) now advance to the Division 4 Quarterfinals against top-seeded Weston (18-0) on the road Thursday (4 p.m.).
GLOUCESTER VS. APPONEQUET SUSPENDED
Inclement weather forced the Gloucester boys tennis team's Division 3 Round of 16 match at Apponequet to be suspended. The teams will resume the match on Wednesday at 3 p.m. back at Apponequet.
The No. 11 Fishermen were off to a good start before rain halted the match, leading No. 6 Apponequet in four of the five matches, all still in the first set. Andy Payano Sosa is ahead 2-1 at No. 1 singles, Anders Littman is ahead 4-1 at No. 2 singles, Drew White is ahead 4-2 at No. 3 singles, Luke McElhenny and Domenic Paone lead 3-1 at No. 1 doubles and Cam Widfeldt and Noah Willett trail 1-5 at No. 2 doubles.
The winner advances to the Division 3 Quarterfinals on Thursday at No. 3 Dover-Sherborn (3:15 p.m.).
LYNNFIELD 4, ROCKPORT 1
The No. 19 Vikings ran into a tough No. 3 seed on the road Tuesday in the Division 4 Round of 16.
The Vikings finish up the season at 8-10 but won at least one tournament match for the second season in a row.
Girls Lacrosse
MANCHESTER ESSEX 13, STONEHAM 1
No. 5 Manchester Essex (12-7) rolled past the No. 28 seed on Monday at Hyland Field.
Hornets goals came from Hadley Levendusky, Sylvie McCavanagh, Paige Garlitz and Mechi O'Neil.
Manchester Essex is back in action on Wednesday night against No. 12 Tahanto (15-2) in the Div. 4 Round of 16 at Hyland Field (6:30 p.m.).
Baseball
SEEKONK 8, MANCHESTER ESSEX 0
The 30th-seeded Hornets (7-14) finish up their season with a Round of 32 loss on the road to the No. 3 seed in a rematch of last year's Division 4 State Finals.
Softball
CLINTON 13, MANCHESTER ESSEX 0
No. 30 Manchester Essex (8-13) ran into one of the division's elite on the road Monday in the Division 4 Round of 32.
Penelope Riggs and Abby Taron each had a double while Anna Gardner battled in the circle as only five of Clinton's runs were earned runs.