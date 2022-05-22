Boys Tennis
ME 3, HAMILTON-WENHAM 2
ME 4, NEWBURYPORT 1
With two big wins over the weekend, the Manchester Essex boys tennis team now controls its own destiny for the Cape Ann League Baker Division championship.
The top two teams in the CAL Baker battled it out on Friday at the Manchester Athletic Club with the Hornets taking down Hamilton-Wenham by a score of 3-2. The win avenges a 3-2 loss to the Generals earlier this season.
Manchester Essex picked up wins from John Pope at No. 1 singles (6-2, 6-1), Roemer DeWidt at No. 3 singles (6-7, 6-1, 6-3) and the No. 2 doubles tandem of Charlie Virden and Nick MacFarland (6-1, 6-3).
The Hornets followed up the H-W win with a 4-1 victory over Newburyport on Saturday. Manchester Essex is now 12-2 on the season, 9-1 in the CAL with the Generals right behind them at 10-2 in the league. The Hornets finish up the regular season this week with three league matches in three days. They host CAL Kinney leading Lynnfield, unbeaten in the CAL, on Monday (3:30 p.m.), travel to North Reading on Tuesday (4:30 p.m.) and finish up at Pentucket on Wednesday (4 p.m.).
Baseball
MANCHESTER ESSEX 7, IPSWICH 0
The Hornets move to 9-7 with Saturday’s win at home.
Vaughn O’Leary got the win with 5 2/3 shutout innings and eight strikeouts. A.J. Pallazola went 3-for-3 with a triple, double a stolen base and two RBIs. Ryan Andrews and Isaac Porat each drove in a pair of runs.
Softball
PEABODY 9, GLOUCESTER 4
The Fishermen (11-5) had their seven-game win streak snapped on Sunday by the Northeastern Conference leading Tanners.
Kaiya Mineo led the Gloucester offense going 2-for-2 with a triple.
Gloucester is back in action on Monday at home against Swampscott (4 p.m.).