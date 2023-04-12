Boys Tennis
MANCHESTER ESSEX 4,
ROCKPORT 1 The Hornets and Vikings both move to 2-2 after the Hornets took the win in a competitive match at the Manchester Memorial Tennis Courts on Wednesday.
No. 1 singles was the match of the day as Manchester Essex’s Jack Cummins outlasted Ed Merz of Rockport in three sets, 7-6 (7-5), 4-6, 6-0. Manchester Essex also got wins from Charlie Virden at No. 2 singles (6-0, 6-3), Alexander Breuker and Jan Vytopil at No. 1 doubles (6-1, 6-2) and Finn Birkeland and Jack Lawler at No. 2 doubles (6-3, 6-2). Cash Eck picked up the win for Rockport at No. 3 singles (6-4, 6-1).
The Hornets travel to Gloucester on Friday (4 p.m.) and the Vikings travel to Newburyport on Thursday (3:30 p.m.).
Softball
MANCHESTER ESSEX 14,
HAMILTON-WENHAM 11 The Hornets improve to 3-1 with Tuesday’s win.
Anna Gardner had three hits including a triple and a double, Penelope Riggs and Abby Taron both had two hits. Kyra Levasseur had a hit and scored three runs while Abby Aiello pitched the last five innings for the win.
The Hornets travel to Pentucket on Friday (4 p.m.).