MANCHESTER ESSEX 7, BLACKSTONE VALLEY 0
The second-seeded Hornets move to 14-3-3 with Wednesday’s dominant win over the No. 15 seed at Hyland Field in the Division 4 Round of 16.
Manchester Essex broke open a scoreless game in the second quarter to take a 3-0 lead at halftime thanks to a pair of goals from Caelie Patrick and a goal from Ella Chafe.
Amy Vytopilova and Abby Kent scored in the third to extend the lead with Torrin Kirk and Greta Gado scoring in the fourth.
The Hornets now advance to the Division 4 Quarterfinals on Sunday against the winner of Thursday’s Round of 16 game between No. 7 Lunenburg and No. 10 Ipswich.