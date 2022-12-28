Girls Basketball
MANCHESTER ESSEX 32, SWAMPSCOTT 28
The Hornets move to 3-1 with the win thanks to a big second half performance.
It was a balanced scoring effort in Wednesday’s win with Lily Oliver’s nine points leading the way. Kacey O’Connell chipped in eight with Calista Lai scoring six and Mechi O’Neil five.
The Hornets return to action next Wednesday at Ipswich (6:30 p.m.).
Track
MANCHESTER ESSEX AT HOLIDAY CHALLENGE
The Manchester Essex indoor track team had some athletes competing at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston on Tuesday in the Holiday Challenge.
Megan Hurd turned in the best performance for the Hornets with a long jump of 16-feet-2, shattering her own school record in the event and finishing ninth overall. She also ran an 8.01 in the dash. Caroline MacKinnon turned in her season best time in the 600m (1:59.08).
Nate Gardner led the way for the boys competing in the pentathlon, which features the hurdles, long jump, shot put, high jump and 1,000m. He finished ninth overall and set personal best marks in the shot put, high jump and 1,000m. Finn O’Hara finished fifth in the mile (4:37.05) and Jack Newton performed well with a high jump of 5-feet-6.