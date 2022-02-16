Girls Basketball
LYNNFIELD 39, MANCHESTER ESSEX 32
The Hornets (5-14) were right there in a back-and-forth game but the Pioneers picked up the win with a strong second half.
Emma Fitzgerald led the Hornets with nine points, Calista Lai and Mercedes O’Neil had five points each.
Manchester Essex finishes up the regular season on Thursday at home against Hamilton-Wenham (6:30 p.m.). The Hornets were ranked No. 28 in Division 4 as of last week and have picked up two wins since. The top 32 teams in the division reach the postseason.