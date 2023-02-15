Girls Basketball
MANCHESTER ESSEX 62, AMESBURY 45
The Hornets move to 14-5 with Tuesday's win at home.
Lily Oliver had 17 points to lead the offense, Harper Brooks had 13, Mechi O'Neil 11 and Kendall Newton nine.
The Hornets finish up the regular season on Thursday at home against Ipswich (6:30 p.m.).
ROCKPORT 36, KIPP ACADEMY 19
The Vikings got down early, 10-4 after one but outscored KIPP 32-9 over the final three quarters to move to 7-12 on the season.
Ava MacDowell's 14 points led the way with Anita Magee scoring 11 and Allie George seven while Franky Twombly played well defensively and had several assists.
Rockport finishes up the regular season on Thursday at Notre Dame Cristo Rey (4 p.m.).
MARBLEHEAD 46, GLOUCESTER 35
The Fishermen finish up the season at 7-13 with Tuesday's road loss. Gloucester's seven wins this season are the most since the 2017-18 season.
Franky Twombly 2,
Boys Hockey
ROCKPORT 5, SWAMPSCOTT 2
The Vikings picked up a big win at home Monday against a fellow Division 4 opponent, moving to 7-11-1 on the season.
Quinn Brady had two goals and two assists to lead the way with Mike DeOreo, Dougie Pratt and Michael Murphy scoring goals.
Rockport finishes up the regular season on Saturday at Amesbury (8:50 p.m.)
MARBLEHEAD 4, GLOUCESTER 1
The Fishermen fell to 10-6-1 with Monday's road loss.
Brady Salah had the Gloucester goal with an assist from Brett Cunningham and Colby Jewell.
Gloucester hosted Danvers late on Wednesday and travels to Swampscott on Saturday (5:30 p.m.).