GOLF
MANCHESTER ESSEX 112, ROCKPORT 98
Manchester Essex (7-8) kept its postseason hopes alive with a win over the Vikings (8-8) at Essex County Club on Tuesday.
Sam Athanas led the way for Manchester Essex, Lilly Brigham had 20 with Matt Graeter scoring 19 and Gray West 18. Rockport was led by Ty Bouchie’s 20 points with Sam Kesterson scoring 18 and Alex Kesterson 16.
Both the Vikings and Hornets finish up the regular season on Wednesday with their tournament fate hanging in the balance. Rockport needs to win one of its two matches at Wednesday’s Olde Cape Ann Classic against Manchester Essex and Ipswich at Ipswich Country Club. Manchester Essex, on the other hand, needs to win both matches against the Vikings and Tigers to qualify.
Boys Soccer
GLOUCESTER 5, SAUGUS 1
The Fishermen move to 10-3 with a big road win on Monday to build on their lead in the Northeastern Conference Lynch Division standings.
Sophomore keeper Stefano Numerosi had his best game of the season according to head coach Armando Marnoto with several big saves in big spots. Domenic Paone opened up the scoring with an assist from Tripoli.
Tripoli then scored on a Paone pass for the second Gloucester goal. Kayky Barbosa scored on a penalty shot and Geremy Palacios had two late goals to preserve the win.
The Fishermen host Swampscott on Wednesday (5:30 p.m.).
Field Hockey
NEWBURYPORT 6, ROCKPORT 0
The Vikings (2-10) fell to one of the elite teams in the Cape Ann League on Tuesday.
Sydney Bouchie had a strong game in the midfield while Caitlin Morin played well in goal with 12 saves.
Rockport travels to Georgetown on Friday (4 p.m.).