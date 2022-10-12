Golf
MANCHESTER ESSEX 118, ROCKPORT 90, IPSWICH 87
The Hornets and Vikings both entered Wednesday’s Olde Cape Ann Classic at Ipswich Country Club needing a strong performance to reach the postseason, and both teams did what they needed to qualify.
Manchester Essex (9-8) got the two wins they needed to climb over .500 and reach the Division 3 North Sectional Tournament. Sam Athanas was the top scorer of the day with 38 points.
Rockport (9-9) also took care of business with a win over Ipswich, getting the one victory it needed in Wednesday’s two matches to also reach the Sectional Tournament.
Both the Hornets and Vikings will be in action on Tuesday at Black Swan Country Club for the Division 3 North Sectional Tournament. The top three finishers will qualify for the Division 3 State Finals Tournament. The Vikings are looking to get to the State Finals Tournament for the second season in a row.
Cross Country
MANCHESTER ESSEX 23 GEORGETOWN 34 (BOYS)
The Hornets boys move to 2-2 with Wednesday’s win. Finn O’Hara picked up a first place finish (16:56) as he is also undefeated as an individual against the CAL Baker Division.
MANCHESTER ESSEX 15 GEORGETOWN 50 (GIRLS)
The Lady Hornets picked up the win via forfeit on Wednesday to move to 4-0 on the season. Lassen Ando won the race with a time of 21:01.
The Hornets boys and girls host Pentucket next Wednesday at Ravenswood Park in Gloucester (3:30 p.m.).