Softball
MANCHESTER ESSEX 10, IPSWICH 7
The Hornets move to 7-10 with Monday night's win against a CAL Baker rival.
Manchester Essex stayed hot at the plate with Lucy Parmalee's four hits and two RBIs. Anna Gardner had a double, a triple and drove in five runs and Penelope Riggs had a pair of hits including her fourth homer of the season.
Abby Aiello and Anna Gardner both pitched well while captains Kyra Levasseur and Abby Taron were honored for senior day.
The Hornets host Swampscott on Tuesday (4:30 p.m.).
GLOUCESTER 16, WINTHROP 2
The Fishermen move to 12-6 with Monday's home win.
Gloucester has two regular season games remaining starting with Tuesday's contest at St. Mary's (4 p.m.).
Baseball
SAUGUS 6, GLOUCESTER 5
The Fishermen (8-10) were pushed to the brink by Saugus on Monday at Nate Ross Field.
With two games remaining, the Fishermen now need to win both contests to qualify for the postseason. The team travels to Lynn English on Wednesday (4:30 p.m.) and Revere visits Nate Ross Field on Saturday (4 p.m.).