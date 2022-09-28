Cross Country
MANCHESTER ESSEX 20, IPSWICH 30 (GIRLS)
The Hornets (3-0) clinched the CAL Baker crown with Wednesday’s victory at Crane Beach.
Sabine Cooper led the way with a second place finished followed by Whitney Turner in third, Stella Staub in fourth, Caroline MacKinnon in fifth and Lily Oliver in sixth.
MANCHESTER ESSEX 27, IPSWICH 30 (BOYS)
The Hornets (1-2) took the first three spots to break into the win column on the road Wednesday.
Finn O’Hara took the win with Logan Cooper and Charlie Lations in second and third respectively. Nate Gardner and Henry Chadbourne also scored for Manchester Essex.
The Hornets are off until Saturday, October 8 when the boys and girls squads compete in the MSTCA Bay State Invitational.