Wrestling
TOPPANS AT NEW ENGLANDS
Brothers Mike and Jayden Toppan finished off their 2023 season among the best in the region this weekend at the New England Championship Tournament.
Both performed well once again with Mike reaching the medal stand at 195 with a fifth place finish and Jayden taking eighth place at 220 pounds in a grueling field of championship competitors from all six New England states.
At season's end Mike finished up as a NEC/CAL champ, the Division 3 North Sectional and Division 3 State champ and the All-State runner-up at 195 to go with the New England medal.
Jayden finishes up the season as a CAL/NEC champ, the Division 3 North Sectional and State champ and the All-State champ at 220-pounds.
Track
ROCHFORD AT NEW ENGLAND'S
Gloucester's Colby Rochford also finished up his 2023 winter season among the best in the region at the New England Indoor Track and Field Championships.
Rochford finished 12th in the 600m with a time of 1:24.81 against the top competitors in the six New England States. Rochford, the NEC 600m champ, earned his spot in the field with a second place finish in the Division 4 600m and a sixth place finish in the event at the All-State meet.
Boys Hockey
GRAFTON 5, ROCKPORT 0
The 29th-seeded Vikings (7-13-1) ran into a tough No. 4 seed in the Division 4 Round of 32 on Thursday night at Buffone Arena in Worcester.
Rockport fell behind 2-0 early and never recovered.