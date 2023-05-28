The postseason is officially underway for the Gloucester outdoor track and field program as both the boys and girls competed in the Div. 4 State Meet on Friday and Sunday.
In the end, three individuals and a relay squad earned a spot in next week’s All-State Meet. The Gloucester boys turned in a fourth place finish as a team with 52.5 points, the girls finished 12th with 24 points.
Gloucester was led by Jack Newton and Finn O’Hara, who took home individual Div. 4 State titles for Gloucester on Friday in the first day of the Div. 4 State Outdoor Track Meet.
Newton took home the win in the pentathlon with O’Hara taking the victory in the 800m (1:56.56). O’Hara also turned in a second place finish in the mile (4:21.42) Both athletes have earned an automatic berth in next week’s MIAA All State Meet in the events.
Nate Gardner broke his own school record in the 400m hurdles (56.65) en route to a second place finish and a berth in the All State Meet.
Megan Hurd turned in a third place finish in the triple jump (35-feet-5) and a spot in the All-State Meet. The boys 4x400m relay team of Gardner, Newton, Bryce Rochford and Colby Rochford also earned an All-State nod with a second place finish and a time of 3:27.98.
Aili Spencer finished fourth in the 200m and set a new program record with a time of 26.21. Spencer also picked up a fourth place finish in the long jump (17-feet-1).
Colby Rochford was fifth in the 800m (1:58.35), Caelie Patrick was seventh in the 800m (2:26.29) and Caroline MacKinnon eighth in the 800m (2:26.54). Newton was eighth in the high jump (5-feet-10), the boys 4x800m team of Max Littman, Deston Cauthers, Logan Cooper and O’Hara finished sixth while the girls 4x400m team of Georganna Cauthers, Patrick, MacKinnon and Ciolino finished fifth.