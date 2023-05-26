Jack Newton and Finn O'Hara took home individual Div. 4 State titles for Gloucester on Friday in the first day of the Div. 4 State Outdoor Track Meet.
Newton took home the win in the pentathlon with O'Hara taking the victory in the mile. Both athletes have earned an automatic berth in next week's MIAA All State Meet.
Nate Gardner broke his own school record in the 400m hurdles en route to a second place finish and a berth in the All State Meet.
Aili Spencer finished fourth in the 200m and set a new program record. Megan Hurd turned in a third place finish in the triple jump. Colby Rochford was fifth in the 800m, Caelie Patrick was seventh in the 800m and Caroline MacKinnon eighth in the 800m.
The Div. 4 State Meet continues on Sunday with the second half of events.
Girls Lacrosse
GLOUCESTER 7, STONEHAM 6
The Fishermen finish up the regular season at 8-12 with Friday's home win and will be heading to the Div. 3 State Tournament.
Ella Costa had four goals to lead the way. Anna Hafey and Anna Cinelli had a goal and two assists, Nicole Gardner a goal and Skye Berry an assist.