Baseball
MANCHESTER ESSEX 4 PENTUCKET 0
Senior left-hander Vaughn O’Leary spun a complete game, striking out 10 to help the Hornets win their third straight and move to 6-3 on the year.
Mike DeOreo went 2-for-3 and drove in a run at the plate, Ryan Andrews had two hits and a run scored while Isaac Porat and O’Leary each had a hit.
Manchester Essex takes on Rockport on Saturday night at Evans Field (6:30 p.m.).
Boys Tennis
BEVERLY 3 GLOUCESTER 2
The Fishermen fall to 7-2 on the season but turned in a great performance against the defending NEC Dunn Division champs, a team that beat Gloucester 5-0 last week. Gloucester was right there all game with two losses coming in three-set matches.
Gloucester got a big win from Andry Payano-Sosa at No. 1 singles, coming back to win in three sets after dropping the first set handily (0-6, 7-6, 6-2). Gloucester’s other win came at No. 1 doubles as Drew White and Domenic Paone won 7-5, 6-4 against the same tandem it lost to in straight sets in last week’s match. Anders Littman also played well for Gloucester, falling in three sets in a thriller of a match at No. 2 singles (7-5, 6-7, 3-6).
The Fishermen are right back in action on Friday at home against Swampscott (4 p.m.).
Softball
LYNNFIELD 11 ROCKPORT 8
The Vikings fall to 7-5 with Thursday’s road loss in CAL crossover action.
Kylie Wheat had a pair of hits and drove in four runs, Kelsea Anderson had two hits, two RBIs and struck out 10 batters pitching. Kylie Schrock and Alexandra Johnson had two hits each while Sophia Lucido, Lily Christopher, Karlee Lorden and Allie George all had a hit.
The Vikings host Everett on Tuesday (4:15 p.m.).