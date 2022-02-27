The Gloucester wrestling teams continues to have a banner season in 2022 with its first girl placing in state competition.
Sophomore Morgan Pennimpede earned a third place finish on Saturday and Sunday at Fitchburg State, putting together a record of 4-1 on the weekend to earn a spot on the medal stand.
The Gloucester boys were also in action this weekend at the All-State Meet with senior Daniel Beaton, the Division 3 State Champ, earning points for a seventh place finish at 132 pounds. Beaton has now earned a spot at the New England Tournament next week in Providence, R.I.
All-State Track Meet
Two local runners competed on Saturday at the Reggie Lewis Center for the Indoor All-State Track Meet.
Caroline MacKinnon competed for Manchester Essex and broke her own school record in the 600m with a time of 1:39.43. MacKinnon won her heat, finishing 11th overall and also defeated a rival North Reading runner that beat her out for first place in the CAL Meet.
For Gloucester, Andrew Coelho was the line athlete in action in the 600m. The Northeastern Conference 600m champ finished 22nd overall with a time of 127.35.