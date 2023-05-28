Baseball
REVERE 5, GLOUCESTER 3
The Fishermen finish up the season at 9-11 with Saturday's non-league loss. With the loss Gloucester, the No. 36 ranked team in Div. 3 prior to Saturday's game, will miss the postseason for the first time since 2016. The Fishermen fell just short of pulling off a remarkable turnaround, finishing the season 9-6 after starting 0-5.
Giacomo Martell allowed one earned run in six innings of work, allowing four hits in a no-decision. Zach Morris, Brayden Francis, Lucas Simendinger, Jason Earl and Martell had hits for the Fishermen. Nate Montagnino made the defensive play of the day, a diving catch in left field on a hard-hit, sinking liner.
Girls Lacrosse
GLOUCESTER 7, STONEHAM 6
The Fishermen finish up the regular season at 8-12 with Friday's home win and will be heading to the Div. 3 State Tournament.
Ella Costa had four goals to lead the way. Anna Hafey and Anna Cinelli had a goal and two assists, Nicole Gardner a goal and Skye Berry an assist.