GLOUCESTER AT NEC MEET
The Gloucester indoor track teams competed against the entire Northeastern Conference on Saturday at the Reggie Lewis Center in the annual NEC Meet.
The Fishermen turned in a fifth place finish on the boys side with 34 points with the girls finishing sixth, scoring 17 points. Peabody was the runaway winner on both the boys and girls meets with 138 points for the boys and 135 for the girls.
Gloucester was led by junior Colby Rochford, who won the 600m with a time of 1:24.78, Gloucester’s lone first place finish on the meet. Max Littman also had a big day for the Gloucester boys with a second place finish in the mile (4:43.78) and a third place finish in the high jump (5-feet-6). The boys also got points from three relay teams as the 4x800m team of Littman, Bryce Rochford, Deston Cauthers and Colby Rochford finished second (8:29.96), the 4x200m team of Dylan Smith, Brady Patten, Peter Giordano and Kayky Barbosa finished sixth (1:43.55) and the 4x400m team of Aidan Woods, Erik Drost, Jacob Mello and Matthew Smith finished sixth (2:53.81).
Sophomore Skye Ciolino led the way for the girls with a second place finish in the 600m (1:41.79). Jenna Church finished fifth in the long jump (15-feet-1.25) and Aili Spencer finished sixth in the dash (7.73). The girls also saw three relay teams score points with the 4x400m team of Spencer, Hope Castelluci, Georgana Cauthers and Ciolino finishing fourth (4:28.15), the 4x200 team of Church, Grace Castellucci, Olivia McBain and Madison Goodhue finished sixth (2:02.96) and the 4x800m team of Faith Castellucci, Auraylia Lord, April Smith and Ruby McElhenny finished sixth (11:22.15).
Wrestling
GLOUCESTER AT WHITTIER TECH QUAD
The Fishermen went 1-2 over the weekend against some tough competition at the Travis Yell Memorial Tournament at Whittier Tech. Gloucester beat Briston Aggie, 46-24 but fell to Shawsheen Tech and Lowell.
Evan Mione and Mike Toppan led the way going 3-0 on the day. Gloucester also got key wins from Jayden Toppan, J.J. Figueroa-Mercado, Zach Hashley, Martin Gonzalez and Markus Muniz.
Girls Basketball
MT. ALVERNIA 44, ROCKPORT 41
The Vikings fall to 6-10 with Saturday’s road loss in a hard fought game that was back-and-forth the entire way.
Adrianna LoGuidice led the Rockport scoring charge with 13 points, Franky Twombly had nine with Gabby Lucido and Ava MacDowell scoring six each.
The Vikings host Swampscott on Monday (6:30 p.m.).