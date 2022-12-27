Girls Basketball
ROCKPORT 37, PIONEER CHARTER 16
The Vikings (3-2) defense came to play in Tuesday’s Cape Ann Savings Bank Holiday Basketball Tournament opener.
Ali George led the way for Rockport with 16 points. Adriana LoGuidice had six points and led the team in rebounds, Anita Magee had five points and played standout defense against Pioneer’s leading scorer.
With the win Rockport advances to the tournament final on Wednesday against Mystic Valley (4 p.m.) at Rockport HS.
Boys Basketball
ROCKPORT 53, PIONEER CHARTER 40
The Vikings boys (2-2) are also advancing to the Cape Ann Savings Bank Holiday Basketball Tournament final with Tuesday’s win.
Rockport takes on Mystic Valley on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Rockport HS.
Boys Hockey
ROCKPORT 3, HAMILTON-WENHAM 2
SWAMPSCOTT 4, ROCKPORT 3
The Vikings (3-3) were victorious over a CAL Baker rival in Monday’s Lynn Holiday Tournament opener but fell to the Big Blue in Tuesday’s final at Connery Rink.
Dougie Pratt had two goals in the win with Derek Budrow scoring a goal and Jack Guelli notching two assists in the Hamilton-Wenham win. Jack Crompton had 30 saves in goal.
Rockport returns to action on Friday against Northeast at Talbot Rink (12 p.m.).