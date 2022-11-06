Boys Soccer
ROCKPORT 5, SOUTH SHORE TECH 0
The No. 19 Vikings dominated their Division 5 Preliminary Round game on Friday at Ryan Curley Field against the visiting No. 46 seed.
Ed Merz had a pair of goals to lead Rockport with Atticus Anderson, Nick Nocella and Charlie Donato all finding the back of the net. Anderson and Colin Porter had a big games for the victors in the midfield with Mike Nocella, Derek Budrow, Michael Murphy, Will Caron and Nate Cook all playing well on defense.
The Vikings (9-7-3) are back in action on Monday night against No. 14 KIPP Academy (11-6-1) in the Round of 32 at Manning Field in Lynn (7:30 p.m.).
MANCHESTER ESSEX 4, MONMOY 3
FRONTIER REGIONAL 3, MANCHESTER ESSEX 0
The Hornets finish up the season at 7-10-3 after a win over Monmoy in Friday's Preliminary Round and a loss at Frontier Regional in Sunday's Round of 32
Manchester Essex survived an exciting battle in Friday's Preliminary Round win. Sam Bothwell scored twice in the first half with Ernest Taylor and Beck Spencer scoring in the second half, Spencer's goal being the eventual game winner.
Girls Soccer
MANCHESTER ESSEX 2, TYNGSBOROUGH 1 (DOUBLE OT)
The No. 7 Hornets were on upset alert against a rock solid No. 26 seed on Saturday at Hyland Field, but Mercedes O'Neil's goal three minutes into the second overtime session sends them to the Round of 16.
Manchester Essex (8-7-4) now advances to the Round of 16 on Thursday back at Hyland Field (5 p.m.).
Field Hockey
MANCHESTER ESSEX 5, NORTHBRIDGE 0
The second-seeded Hornets (13-3-3) took care of business against the No. 31 seed on Saturday at Hyland Field. Manchester Essex scored four times in the second half to blow open a close game.
The Hornets return to action on Wednesday in the Round of 16 against No. 15 Blackstone Valley (12-4-3) at Hyland Field (5 p.m.).