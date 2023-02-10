Boys Basketball
ROCKPORT 59, GEORGETOWN 48
The Vikings (5-13) picked up their first win in CAL action and it came against the second best team in the league on Friday in Rockport.
The Vikings shot the ball well going 16-for-31 from the field and knocked down several clutch free throws down the stretch to seal the win. Ed Merz led the way with 17 points, Chase Wheat had 14, Josiah Whitley 13 and Patrick Reardon eight. Jackson Colbert had a big game defensively while Reardon and Whitley were also strong on the glass.
The Vikings travel to Hamilton-Wenham on Tuesday (6:30 p.m.).
GLOUCESTER 55, EAST BOSTON 54
The Fishermen move to 9-7 with a big road win on Thursday night.
Nate Montagnino had 27 points to lead the way with Adam Borowick scoring 16.
The Fishermen host Marblehead on Tuesday (7 p.m.).