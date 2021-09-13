Boys Soccer
ROCKPORT 2 GEORGETOWN 1
The Vikings (1-0) opened up the season with a big win over a rival and the first career win for head coach Jason Rutkauskas.
Daniel Merz and Finn Mulkern scored the Rockport goals with assists from Atticus Anderson and Colby Kelly. Michael Murphy led a strong defensive effort.
The Vikings travel to Lynnfield on Wednesday (3:45 p.m.)
Golf
HAMILTON-WENHAM 108 ROCKPORT 106
The Generals squeaked past the Vikings (1-3) on their home course on Monday.
Bowen Slingluff led the way for Rockport with 24 points, Jack Cahill had 20 and Will Cahill 19.
The team is right back in action on Tuesday against Ipswich at Rockport Golf Club (3:30 p.m.).
Girls Soccer
AMESBURY 2 MANCHESTER ESSEX 0
The Hornets (1-3) played well, going toe-to-toe with one of the CAL's best, but the Indians prevailed with two late goals.
Madi Cook had 11 saves in net for the Hornets, keeping them in the game.
The team hosts Pentucket on Wednesday (3:45 p.m.).
GEORGETOWN 4 ROCKPORT 1
The Vikings fall to 0-2 with Monday night's loss. Kylie Schrock was the Rockport goal scorer.
The team returns to action on Wednesday against Lynnfield at Ryan Curley Field (6 p.m.).