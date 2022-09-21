Boys Soccer
ROCKPORT 1, TRITON 0
The Vikings move back over .500 at 3-2 on the season with Tuesday’s win on the road.
Owen Aiello had the Rockport goal. Simon Dixon, Nick Nocella and Quinten Savlen all played well defensively.
Rockport hosts Manchester Essex on Thursday (3:45 p.m.).
Girls Soccer
PEABODY 5, GLOUCESTER 2
The Fishermen (2-5) hung tough against a NEC Dunn Division power as the score was tied with 20 minutes to play before Peabody pulled away late.
Morgan Pennimpede and Taiya Mano scored the Gloucester goals, both assisted by Abby Stauffer on a corner kick. Skye Ciolino, Maggie Deckert and Marisa Vincent all played strong, physical games up the middle.
Gloucester is at Bedford next Wednesday (6:15 p.m.).
Golf
ROCKPORT 117, IPSWICH 107
NEWBURYPORT 133, ROCKPORT 121
The Vikings split a pair of matches with a win over Ipswich at Cape Ann Golf Club on Tuesday and a loss to the Clippers at Rockport Golf Club on Wednesday to move to 6-4 on the season.
Brooks Slingluff led Rockport in Tuesday’s win with 24 points followed by Sam Kesterson with 23. Jameson Colbert’s 25 led Rockport in Wednesday’s match, Ty Bouchie had 21 while Trevor Dannolfo and Jackson Colbert scoring 20 each.
The Vikings host Manchester Essex on Thursday (3:30 p.m.).
MANCHESTER 120, NORTH READING 112
The Hornets (3-6) picked up their second win in as many days at Essex County Club.
Sam Athanas’ 25 points led the way for Manchester Essex with Gray West scoring 23 and Jack McCavanagh 22.
The Hornets are at Rockport on Thursday (3:30 p.m.).
Field Hockey
MANCHESTER ESSEX 4, ROCKPORT 1
The Vikings (1-6) hung tough against the Hornets (5-1-1) in Wednesday’s matchup at Rockport High School.
Amelia Lucas, Sydney Bouchie and Addie Gardner played well in the Rockport midfield while Caitlin Morin had a solid game in goal.
The Vikings host Ipswich on Saturday (1 p.m.) while the Hornets travel to Georgetown on Monday (3:45 p.m.).
Cross Country
MAN. 23, AMESBURY 35 (GIRLS)
AMESBURY 26, MAN. ESSEX 32 (BOYS)
The Hornets split their CAL dual meet on Wednesday.
Lassen Ando won the girls race with a time of 21:27 followed by Sabine Cooper in third, Whitney Turner in fourth, Stella Straub in sixth and Lily Oliver in eighth.
On the boys side Finn O’Hara picked up a first place finish with a time of 17:18 followed by Charlie Lations in third and Logan Cooper in sixth.
The Hornets boys and girls will be competing in the Frank Kelley Invitational on Saturday.