Boys Soccer
ROCKPORT 1, HAMILTON-WENHAM 0
The Vikings move to 8-6-3 with Thursday’s win at home over the Cape Ann League Baker Division champs.
Rockport finishes up the regular season on Sunday at home against North Reading (4:30 p.m.) and will then wait on the Division 5 State Tournament brackets.
MANCHESTER ESSEX 1, IPSWICH 1
The Hornets finish up the regular season at 6-9-3, picking up a big point on the road Thursday.
Brady Gagnon had the Manchester Essex goal with an assist from Finn Lawler. Charlie Virden played well in goal with Logan DeSousa and Owen Olivier-Meehan playing well on defense.
Manchester Essex is currently on the tournament bubble and will have to wait until Wednesday when the boys soccer brackets are released to learn their postseason fate.