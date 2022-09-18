Field Hockey
ROCKPORT 6 NORTHEAST 0
The Vikings (1-4) broke into the win column on Friday with a dominant performance.
Sydney Bouchie had two goals to lead the way with Amelia Lucas, Julia Sekercan, Addie Gardner and Ceci Chadbourne all finding the back of the net. Rockport travels to Triton on Monday (4 p.m.).
GLOUCESTER 2 MARBLEHEAD 0
The Fishermen improve to 3-1 with their best win of the early stages of the 2022 season, dominating the always tough Magicians in Friday's shutout.
Ari Scola and Lexi Carollo had the Gloucester goals with Ella Costa getting the assist on both tallies. The team is back in action on Tuesday at home against Peabody (4:30 p.m.).
MANCHESTER ESSEX 2 BISHOP FENWICK 2
The Hornets move to 4-0-1 on the season with Friday's tie. The team looks to remain unbeaten when it returns to action on Monday at Newburyport (4 p.m.).
Boys Soccer
GLOUCESTER 4 MARBLEHEAD 1
The Fishermen move to 5-0 with an impressive win over a Magicians team that was undefeated heading into the contest.
Gino Tripoli had another multi-goal game with two goals to pace the Gloucester offense. Geremy Palcios had a goal and Dom Paone a goal. Gloucester dominated in all facets of the game according to head coach Armando Marnoto and the team is back at home on Monday against Winthrop (4:30 p.m.).
Golf
GLOUCESTER 41.5 DANVERS 31.5
The Fishermen move to 4-2 with Thursday's win at Bass Rocks.
Jack Delaney shot the low round for Gloucester and won his individual match. Nick White, Brady Salah and Nick Tarantino also picked up individual wins. The team is back in action on Monday against Rockport at Rockport Golf Club (3:30 p.m.).
HAMILTON-WENHAM 111 MANCHESTER ESSEX 90
The Hornets fall to 1-6 with Friday's road loss. Sam Athanas led the way with 21 points for Manchester Essex, which returns to action on Tuesday at home against Georgetown (3:30 p.m.).