Field Hockey
GEORGETOWN 4 ROCKPORT 0
The Vikings (1-12) played well on Thursday at home, getting better as the game went on and generating scoring chances in the second half, but fell to a strong Royals team.
Julia Sekercan continues to play well for Rockport in goal, Emily Hale and Alba Aguierre-Williams played well on defense.
The Vikings travel to Amesbury on Monday (3:45 p.m.).
MANCHESTER ESSEX 4 AMESBURY 0
The Hornets improve to 9-3 with Thursday's home win.
Manchester Essex saw Caelie Patrick, Torrin Kirk and Grace Gerhardt score in the first half to build a comfortable lead. Ava Magnuson scored a goal in the second half.
The Hornets travel to Hamilton-Wenham on Saturday (2 p.m.).
Girls Soccer
GLOUCESTER 3 SALEM 0
Gloucester improves to 3-8-1 on the year with a key Northeastern Conference South win on the road Thursday.
Darcy Muller and Abby Stauffer led Gloucester to the win with consistent play throughout. Muller found the back of the net twice and Stauffer scored a goal. Taiya Mano had two assists, Skye Ciolino had an assist and Maggie Sperry the shutout in goal.
Gloucester hosts Dracut on Saturday (10 a.m.).
Boys Soccer
GLOUCESTER 1 MARBLEHEAD 0
The Fishermen move to 7-2 with a big NEC South road win on Wednesday night.
Andrew Coelho scored the Gloucester goal on a first half penalty kick. It was a defensive battle the rest of the way with Gloucester coming out on top thanks to four clutch saves from goal keeper Max Sperry late in the game.
The Fishermen travel to Dracut on Saturday (10 a.m.).
Golf
BEVERLY 39 GLOUCESTER 33
The Panthers edged out the Fishermen in a battle of unbeaten NEC titans at Bass Rocks on Thursday afternoon. The Fishermen were hit with their first loss of the season but finish up at 16-1 and will compete in Monday's Division 3 North Sectional Tournament at Renaissance Golf Club in Haverill.
Nick White led Gloucester, shooting a 36 and winning his individual match, 6.5-2.5.