Field Hockey
ROCKPORT 5 NORTHEAST 0
The Vikings (1-4) were all over Northeast on Friday afternoon to earn their first win of the season.
Ella Lorenz led the way for Rockport with a hat trick. Julia Sekercan and Emily Hale each scored a goal. The Rockport defense stifled the Northeast offense with Sydney Bouchie, Addy Gardner and Natalie Lamond playing well in the midfield.
Rockport travels to Saugus on Monday (4 p.m.).
GLOUCESTER 1 BEVERLY 1
The Fishermen (3-1-1) and Panthers battled to a draw on Friday afternoon at Newell Stadium.
Ella Costa scored the Gloucester goal. Chiara O'Connor had a good game on defense with Ari Scola and Aria Caputo playing well in the midfield and Abby Lowthers, Jenna Smith and Cammi Cooper played well at forward.
Gloucester travels to Swampscott on Monday (4 p.m.).
Girls Soccer
ROCKPORT 4 SALEM ACADEMY 1
The Vikings (3-3-1) won their third game in a row, the program's first three-game win streak in over a decade.
Kylie Wheat had two goals with Kylie Schrock and Talia McWilliams also finding the back of the net.
Rockport hosts Ipswich on Monday (6 p.m.).
Boys Soccer
ROCKPORT 1 SALEM ACADEMY 1
The Vikings move to 2-3-1 with the draw on the road Friday. Colby Kelly had the Rockport goal with an assist from Will Caron.
Rockport travels to Ipswich on Monday (4 p.m.).
Cross Country
HAMILTON-WENHAM 26 MANCHESTER ESSEX 29 (GIRLS)
The Hornets (1-1) dropped a tight one on the road last Wednesday. Jane Whitten led the way with a second place finish followed by Whitney Turner in fourth and Lassen Ando in seventh.
HAMILTON-WENHAM 21 MANCHESTER ESSEX 38
The Hornets boys also move to 1-1 with last week's loss. Finn O'Hara won the race with a time of 16:45. Charlie Lations finished sixth and Colin Harrison eighth.
The Hornets boys and girls are back in action on Wednesday at Amesbury.