Girls Basketball
ROCKPORT 35, KIPP 34
The Vikings move to 2-1 on the season with Monday’s win on the road.
Rockport started slow, down 18-4 after one but chipped away behind a strong defensive effort. The deficit was cut to 24-18 at the half and the Vikings took a 28-27 lead into the fourth quarter and held on the for the win.
Ali George led the Vikings with 14 points, Ava MacDowell had eight.
Rockport returns to action on Thursday at home against Matignon (6 p.m.).
IPSWICH 42, GLOUCESTER 27
The Fishermen (1-3) fell behind early in Monday’s road game and never recovered.
Bella Goulart had a big game for Gloucester with 15 points and eight rebounds with Taiya Mano chipping in eight points.
Gloucester is back in action on Wednesday at Triton (6 p.m.).