Girls Basketball
SWAMPSCOTT 42, ROCKPORT 24
The Vikings (4-4) got off to a slow start falling behind by 14 after the first and could not get back in it despite a strong final three quarters of play.
Adrianna LoGuidice and Franky Twombly led the way with six points, Ava MacDowell had five.
Rockport returns to action on Friday at home against Ipswich (5:30 p.m.).
PENTUCKET 56, MANCHESTER ESSEX 18
The Hornets fall to 6-2 with the loss on Tuesday to a CAL Kinney powerhouse.
Phileine DeWidt led the way with seven points. The team returns to action on Friday at Georgetown (6:30 p.m.).