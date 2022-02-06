Girls Hockey
GLOUCESTER 2 MEDFORD 1
The Fishermen move to 3-10 with Saturday’s road win. Keagan Jewell and Maya Jewell had the Gloucester goals with Ella Costa notching an assist. Kaydin Cusumano played well in goal to earn the win.
The team returns to the ice on Wednesday at home against Masco (5 p.m.).
Girls Basketball
GEORGETOWN 56, ROCKPORT 35
ROCKPORT 37, MT. ALVERNIA 33
The Royals broke open a six-point game at halftime with a big second half on Thursday night but the Vikings got back in the win column on Saturday at Mt. Alvernia. Rockport (8-7) was led by Kylie Schrock’s 33 points against Georgetown. Schrock had 23 in the win over Mt. Alvernia, 10 in the fourth to propel the Vikings to the win. Ava MacDowell had eight against Mt. Alvernia with Anita Magee chipping in 14 rebounds.
Rockport travels to Hamilton-Wenham on Tuesday (6:30 p.m.).
Wrestling
GLOUCESTER 51, BELMONT 24
GLOUCESTER 42, FRANKLIN TECH 24
BROOKLINE 48, GLOUCESTER 24
The Fishermen went 2-1 at the Travis Yell Duals at Whittier Tech.
Tyler Nicastro and Jackson Cody led the way for Gloucester, both going 3-0 with three wins via pin. Joe Allen and Mike Toppan had two pins each while Sam Rodriguez scored his first varsity pin.
Boys Basketball
SALEM 61 GLOUCESTER 57
WALPOLE 77 GLOUCESTER 56
The Fishermen gave the Witches, a team they lost to by over 30 points earlier in the season, all they could handle on Thursday but fell just short. They then fell to the Rebels at home on Sunday to move to 5-11 on the season.
Gloucester had three players in double figures with Nate Montagnino’s 18 leading the way. Zach Oliver had 17 points and Byron Thomas 12.
The Fishermen host Walpole on Sunday at the Smith Field House (11 a.m.).