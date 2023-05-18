ROCKPORT 3, PENTUCKET 2
The Vikings (4-11) swept the three singles matches to pick up the win on Thursday.
Francesca Twombly won at the No. 1 spot (6-0, 6-0), Aili Mattson took home the win at No. 2 (6-3, 7-5) and Lynn Morin at No 3 (6-0, 6-1).
Rockport finishes up the regular season on Tuesday at home against Saugus (4:30 p.m.).
Boys Tennis
ROCKPORT 3, PENTUCKET 2
The Vikings move to .500 at 7-7 with Thursday’s win.
Wins came from Ed Merz at No. 1 singles (6-1, 6-1) and both doubles tandems.
Rockport travels to Gloucester on Wednesday (7 p.m.) to wrap up the regular season.
Softball
MANCHESTER ESSEX 24, HAMILTON-WENHAM 11
The Hornets (6-9) came back from an early deficit to pick up a dominant win in a slug fest on Wednesday.
Penelope Rigs went 3-for-3 with five RBIs to lead the offensive barrage. Anna Gardner had three hits and drove in three while scoring six runs and Kyra Levasseur had three hits, three RBIs and five runs. Abby Aiello went five innings for the win.
The Hornets host Lynnfield on Friday (4 p.m.).
TRITON 19, ROCKPORT 2
Rockport (2-14) hung around against the best team in the CAL but Triton put it away with a 10 run sixth inning.
Amelia Lucas had a triple and two doubles to led the offense, Alexandra Johnson had a base hit while outfielder Lily Christopher and shortstop Karlee Lorden played well defensively.
Rockport hosts Amesbury on Monday (4 p.m.).
Girls Lacrosse
BEVERLY 14, GLOUCESTER 3
The Fishermen drop to 7-10 with Thursday’s home loss.
Anna Cinelli had two goals, Ella Costa a goal and an assist and Abby Lowthers two assists.
Gloucester hosts Swampscott on Tuesday (4:30 p.m.).