Golf
ROCKPORT 151 GEORGETOWN 69
ROCKPORT 139 PENTUCKET 59
The Vikings (8-6, 7-3 in CAL) clinched a share of the league crown with a win over the Royals on Friday and then clinched the outright Cape Ann League Baker Division championship with a big win over Pentucket on Sunday. Rockport has now won the CAL Baker championship two years in a row.
Bowen Slingluff led the way for Rockport in Friday’s win with 30 points. Jack Cahill and Will Cahill had 27 each, Ty Bouchie had 24. Jack Cahill led the way on Sunday with 27 points. Brooks Slingluff had 25 and Roy Gebhardt 23.
The Vikings finish up the regular season on Tuesday with the Olde Cape Ann Classic at Rockport Golf Club against both Manchester Essex and Ipswich.
GLOUCESTER 65.5 SAUGUS 6.5
The Fishermen remain unbeaten on the season, moving to 15-0 with Thursday’s win.
Gloucester swept the eight individual matches with Nick Tarantino picking up his first varsity victory. The team returns to action on Tuesday against Danvers at Bass Rocks (3:45 p.m.).
Boys Soccer
NORTH READING 3 MANCHESTER ESSEX 2
Manchester Essex (7-4) snapped a five-game win streak but played well on the road against a CAL Kinney power in a battle of the Hornets.
Brady Gagnon and Eli Cox had the Manchester Essex goals, Gagnon making it 1-0 early and Cox tying it 2-2 late in the second half. Theo Parianos played well in goal for the Hornets, who host Marblehead on Tuesday (4 p.m.).
PENTUCKET 5 ROCKPORT 0
The Vikings (3-8-1) got strong play in the midfield from senior captain Benan Murdock. The team is back in action on Tuesday at home against Newburyport (6:30 p.m.).
Girls Soccer
SAUGUS 5 GLOUCESTER 2
Gloucester falls to 2-7-1 with Thursday’s road loss.
Darcy Muller and Abby Stauffer were the Gloucester goal scorers with assists from Deven Lichtenwald and Skye Ciolino. The Fishermen return to action on Wednesday at home against Marblehead (4 p.m.).
NORTH READING 2 MANCHESTER ESSEX 0
The Hornets (2-10-1) saw Madi Cook make seven saves in goal. Ella Arntsen, Amelia Donnellan-Valade and Lily Stefanovich also played well for Manchester Essex, which travels to Amesbury next Friday (4 p.m.).
Field Hockey
PENTUCKET 6 ROCKPORT 0
Rockport saw Julia Sekercan play well in goal, making 24 saves. Lotus Marsh and Amelia Lucas played well on the forward line with Addy Gardner, Sydney Bouchie, Natalie Lamond and Emily Hale playing well on the back line.
Rockport hosts Newburyport on Monday (10 a.m.).