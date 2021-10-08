Golf
ROCKPORT 151 GEORGETOWN 69
The Vikings (7-6, 6-3 in CAL) have earned a second straight Cape Ann League Baker Division championship with Friday's win. Rockport clinched at least a share of the crown and can clinch it outright for the second season in a row with a win on Sunday against Pentucket at Rockport Golf Club (3 p.m.).
Bowen Slingluff led the way for Rockport with 30 points. Jack Cahill and Will Cahill had 27 each, Ty Bouchie had 24.
GLOUCESTER 65.5 SAUGUS 6.5
The Fishermen remain unbeaten on the season, moving to 15-0 with Thursday's win.
Gloucester swept the eight individual matches with Nick Tarantino picking up his first varsity victory. The team returns to action on Tuesday against Danvers at Bass Rocks (3:45 p.m.).
Boys Soccer
NORTH READING 3 MANCHESTER ESSEX 2
Manchester Essex (7-4) snapped a five-game win streak but played well on the road against a CAL Kinney power in a battle of the Hornets.
Brady Gagnon and Eli Cox had the Manchester Essex goals, Gagnon making it 1-0 early and Cox tying it 2-2 late in the second half. Theo Parianos played well in goal for the Hornets, who host Marblehead on Tuesday (4 p.m.).
Girls Soccer
SAUGUS 5 GLOUCESTER 2
Gloucester falls to 2-7-1 with Thursday's road loss.
Darcy Muller and Abby Stauffer were the Gloucester goal scorers with assists from Deven Lichtenwald and Skye Ciolino. The Fishermen return to action on Wednesday at home against Marblehead (4 p.m.).
NORTH READING 2 MANCHESTER ESSEX 0
The Hornets (2-10-1) saw Madi Cook make seven saves in goal. Ella Arntsen, Amelia Donnellan-Valade and Lily Stefanovich also played well for Manchester Essex, which travels to Amesbury next Friday (4 p.m.).
Field Hockey
PENTUCKET 6 ROCKPORT 0
Rockport saw Julia Sekercan play well in goal, making 24 saves. Lotus Marsh and Amelia Lucas played well on the forward line with Addy Gardner, Sydney Bouchie, Natalie Lamond and Emily Hale playing well on the back line.
Rockport hosts Newburyport on Monday (10 a.m.).