Golf
ROCKPORT 135 LYNNFIELD 128
The Vikings move to 1-2 with their first win of the season on Wednesday at Sagamore Springs Golf Club.
Jackson Colbert (20 points) sunk a birdie putt on the final hole to help seal the victory. Ty Bouchie led all scorers with 28 points, Jameson Colbert had 25, Trevor D'Annolfo 24 and Brooks Slingluff 23.
Rockport is back in action on Thursday against Ipswich at Rockport Golf Club (3:45 p.m.).
ST. JOHN'S PREP 41 GLOUCESTER 31
The Fishermen (1-1) battled on Wednesday at Bass Rocks Golf Club, but ultimately fell short against one of the state's most powerful Division 1 programs.
Jack Delaney won his individual match and shot the low round of the day for Gloucester. Chase Sargent also won his individual match.
The Fishermen are back in action on Thursday at home against Masconomet (4 p.m.).
Field Hockey
MANCHESTER ESSEX 1 IPSWICH 0
The Hornets opened up the season with a big win over the defending Cape Ann League Baker Division champs at Hyland Field.
Manchester Essex returns to action on Friday at home against Hamilton-Wenham (3:45 p.m.).
HAMILTON-WENHAM 3 ROCKPORT 0
The Vikings opened up the season with a shutout loss at home.
Caitlin Morin had 15 saves in goal while Sydney Bouchie and Amelia Lucas both played well in the midfield and Dakota Graham provided a nice spark off the bench. Rockport travels to Amesbury on Friday (4 p.m.).
Cross Country
MARBLEHEAD 21 GLOUCESTER 34 (GIRLS)
Gloucester opened up the season on Wednesday at Ravenswood Park and fell to a strong Magicians squad. Clara Emerson and Faith Castellucci each turned in a top five finish.
MARBLEHEAD 16 GLOUCESTER 46
Max Littman was the top scorer for Gloucester in Wednesday's season opening loss.
The Gloucester boys and girls return to action on Wednesday against Swampscott at Ravenswood Park (4:30 p.m.).